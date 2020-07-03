2930 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom home features hardwood floors and original woodwork on main floor. Kitchen has been updated and boasts stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms 1 full bathroom upstairs, 1 half bathroom located on main level. Main floor office. Tons of storage room and laundry in basement. Pets allowed with $50/month in pet rent. 1 off street parking spot.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No smoking or section 8.



Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.