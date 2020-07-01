2922 Tyler St North East

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool elevator

Check out this upper level duplex offered by Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in Northeast Minneapolis. Just off of Central Ave and the St. Anthony Parkway. Property has been recently painted. It has a fenced yard and a shared garage for with the lower unit. It is pet friendly and has a huge master bedroom. Make sure to book your showing today! $55 application fee $150 lease admin fee $7/m payment processing fee. Security deposit equal to one month of rent.