Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:14 PM

2922 Tyler St North East

2922 Northeast Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

2922 Northeast Tyler Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Check out this upper level duplex offered by Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is located in Northeast Minneapolis. Just off of Central Ave and the St. Anthony Parkway. Property has been recently painted. It has a fenced yard and a shared garage for with the lower unit. It is pet friendly and has a huge master bedroom. Make sure to book your showing today! $55 application fee $150 lease admin fee $7/m payment processing fee. Security deposit equal to one month of rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

