Minneapolis, MN
2919 Grand St NE - 1
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

2919 Grand St NE - 1

2919 Grand Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2919 Grand Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 2 bedroom unit on lower level of duplex for rent. Flexible move in date Located in NE Minneapolis. Near bars and restaurants, close to downtown

Features:
- updated kitchen
-dishwasher
-New flooring
-new paint
-new furnace
-coin-op washer/dryer on site

Rent is $1295/mo. Deposit $1295. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Management takes care of water, trash, sewer, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Lots of street parking & single stall garage. No dogs, cats ok. No fenced in back yard.

-Tenants must pass credit/background check, no UD's or evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of at least 650, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee per adult. Sorry property hasn't been approved for Section 8.

To Schedule a showing please visit

https://showmojo.com/l/724b477017

or

Rascoinvestments.com

Thanks!
up/down duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Grand St NE - 1 have any available units?
2919 Grand St NE - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 Grand St NE - 1 have?
Some of 2919 Grand St NE - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Grand St NE - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Grand St NE - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Grand St NE - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 Grand St NE - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2919 Grand St NE - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2919 Grand St NE - 1 offers parking.
Does 2919 Grand St NE - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2919 Grand St NE - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Grand St NE - 1 have a pool?
No, 2919 Grand St NE - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Grand St NE - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2919 Grand St NE - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Grand St NE - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2919 Grand St NE - 1 has units with dishwashers.
