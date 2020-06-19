2919 Grand St NE - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Renovated 2 bedroom unit on lower level of duplex for rent. Flexible move in date Located in NE Minneapolis. Near bars and restaurants, close to downtown



Features:

- updated kitchen

-dishwasher

-New flooring

-new paint

-new furnace

-coin-op washer/dryer on site



Rent is $1295/mo. Deposit $1295. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Management takes care of water, trash, sewer, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Lots of street parking & single stall garage. No dogs, cats ok. No fenced in back yard.



-Tenants must pass credit/background check, no UD's or evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of at least 650, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee per adult. Sorry property hasn't been approved for Section 8.



To Schedule a showing please visit



https://showmojo.com/l/724b477017



or



Rascoinvestments.com



Thanks!

up/down duplex