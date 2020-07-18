2911 Grand St Ne

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in NE Minneapolis. Unit is the bottom floor of a duplex, with shared laundry in basement of the building. Walkable to tons of NE amenities including Betty Dangers, 56 Brewing, Fulton brewery and Mojo Cafe. Heat (gas) and water are included, electricity cable and internet are responsibility of tenant. Is pet friendly.



Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $55 application fee/adult. This place won't last long so make sure to book your showing today. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cody at 612-567-3990 to learn more.