Minneapolis, MN
2911 Grand St Ne
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

2911 Grand St Ne

2911 Northeast Grand Street · (612) 567-3990
Minneapolis
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2911 Northeast Grand Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in NE Minneapolis. Unit is the bottom floor of a duplex, with shared laundry in basement of the building. Walkable to tons of NE amenities including Betty Dangers, 56 Brewing, Fulton brewery and Mojo Cafe. Heat (gas) and water are included, electricity cable and internet are responsibility of tenant. Is pet friendly.

Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $55 application fee/adult. This place won't last long so make sure to book your showing today. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cody at 612-567-3990 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Grand St Ne have any available units?
2911 Grand St Ne has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2911 Grand St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Grand St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Grand St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 Grand St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 2911 Grand St Ne offer parking?
No, 2911 Grand St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2911 Grand St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Grand St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Grand St Ne have a pool?
No, 2911 Grand St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Grand St Ne have accessible units?
No, 2911 Grand St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Grand St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Grand St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Grand St Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 Grand St Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
