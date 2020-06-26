All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
290 Market Street
290 Market Street

290 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

290 Market Street, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Summer - Glenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Experience refined loft living and amazing downtown skyline views in this rare International Market Square Lofts 1BR plus den, 1 Bath! Unit features include almost 1300 square feet of living space, real hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls, 11 ft. exposed concrete ceilings, exposed ductwork, oversized windows with blinds installed, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel/gas range/granite counters/island, huge balcony with downtown views, large suite style bedroom with glass wall and doors for privacy AND natural light, walkthrough bathroom, plenty of closet storage, and huge den/office area. Included in rent: 1 garage parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Market Street have any available units?
290 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Market Street have?
Some of 290 Market Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
290 Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 290 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 290 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 290 Market Street offers parking.
Does 290 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Market Street have a pool?
No, 290 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 290 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 290 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
