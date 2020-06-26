290 Market Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Experience refined loft living and amazing downtown skyline views in this rare International Market Square Lofts 1BR plus den, 1 Bath! Unit features include almost 1300 square feet of living space, real hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls, 11 ft. exposed concrete ceilings, exposed ductwork, oversized windows with blinds installed, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel/gas range/granite counters/island, huge balcony with downtown views, large suite style bedroom with glass wall and doors for privacy AND natural light, walkthrough bathroom, plenty of closet storage, and huge den/office area. Included in rent: 1 garage parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable and internet.