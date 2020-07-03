All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:28 PM

2881 Irving Ave S

2881 Irving Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2881 Irving Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bee434e010 ---- Enjoy ALL Uptown Minneapolis Has to Offer in This 1 Bd 1 Bath Apartment! This home features: -Open Floor Plan -Hardwood Floors -Neutral Wall Color -Beautiful Kitchen With Space for Dining -Stainless Steel Appliances -Shared Washer/Dryer -Cats Allowed -Walking Distance to Lake Calhoun -Very Close to Calhoun Square, Shopping and Restaurants -Easy Access to Downtown by Bike, Bus or Very Short Drive Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today: rentals@vsmrealestate.com OR 651.447.7368 Additional Terms 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT Voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, cable, phone, and internet. 5. Pets are conditional and subject to owner approval. Cats only. NO dogs. (Non refundable pet deposit required. See agents for details.) 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8.Tenant\'s are required to obtain renter\'s insurance meeting minimum requirements, please see agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Irving Ave S have any available units?
2881 Irving Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2881 Irving Ave S have?
Some of 2881 Irving Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2881 Irving Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Irving Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Irving Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2881 Irving Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2881 Irving Ave S offer parking?
No, 2881 Irving Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2881 Irving Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2881 Irving Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Irving Ave S have a pool?
No, 2881 Irving Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Irving Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2881 Irving Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Irving Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2881 Irving Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

