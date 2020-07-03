2881 Irving Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bee434e010 ---- Enjoy ALL Uptown Minneapolis Has to Offer in This 1 Bd 1 Bath Apartment! This home features: -Open Floor Plan -Hardwood Floors -Neutral Wall Color -Beautiful Kitchen With Space for Dining -Stainless Steel Appliances -Shared Washer/Dryer -Cats Allowed -Walking Distance to Lake Calhoun -Very Close to Calhoun Square, Shopping and Restaurants -Easy Access to Downtown by Bike, Bus or Very Short Drive Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today: rentals@vsmrealestate.com OR 651.447.7368 Additional Terms 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT Voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, cable, phone, and internet. 5. Pets are conditional and subject to owner approval. Cats only. NO dogs. (Non refundable pet deposit required. See agents for details.) 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8.Tenant\'s are required to obtain renter\'s insurance meeting minimum requirements, please see agent for more details.