2821 Portland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Completely renovated apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. This apartment home features granite counters, stone tiled backsplash, crown molding, hardwood flooring, built-in buffet, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful landscaping and perennial garden in back with patio. Convenient location, the Midtown Greenway walking and biking trail is only half of a block away. Heat is included in rent!



This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. This apartment is a one-of-a-kind in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long.



Available September 1, 2019

Online background check required for all tenants

$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing

Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)

Garage space available for $50/mo.

Heat, water and trash included.

Gas, electricity, cable/internet are responsibility of tenant.

Coin-operated laundry available in basement.



Apartment is very close to:

Convenient access to 35W and 94W

Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)

Uptown (5 minute drive)

Downtown (5 minute drive)

Midtown Global Market (1 minute drive)

MSP Airport (15-20 minute drive)

Mall of America (15-20 minute drive)



Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! 24 hours notice required. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.