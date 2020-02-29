2821 Portland Ave

Amenities
Completely renovated apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. This apartment home features granite counters, stone tiled backsplash, crown molding, hardwood flooring, built-in buffet, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful landscaping and perennial garden in back with patio. Convenient location, the Midtown Greenway walking and biking trail is only half of a block away. Heat is included in rent!
This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. This apartment is a one-of-a-kind in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long.
Available September 1, 2019
Online background check required for all tenants
$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing
Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)
Garage space available for $50/mo.
Heat, water and trash included.
Gas, electricity, cable/internet are responsibility of tenant.
Coin-operated laundry available in basement.
Apartment is very close to:
Convenient access to 35W and 94W
Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)
Uptown (5 minute drive)
Downtown (5 minute drive)
Midtown Global Market (1 minute drive)
MSP Airport (15-20 minute drive)
Mall of America (15-20 minute drive)
Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! 24 hours notice required. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.