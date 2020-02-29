All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2821 Portland Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:31 AM

2821 Portland Ave

2821 Portland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Phillips West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Completely renovated apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. This apartment home features granite counters, stone tiled backsplash, crown molding, hardwood flooring, built-in buffet, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful landscaping and perennial garden in back with patio. Convenient location, the Midtown Greenway walking and biking trail is only half of a block away. Heat is included in rent!

This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. This apartment is a one-of-a-kind in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long.

Available September 1, 2019
Online background check required for all tenants
$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing
Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)
Garage space available for $50/mo.
Heat, water and trash included.
Gas, electricity, cable/internet are responsibility of tenant.
Coin-operated laundry available in basement.

Apartment is very close to:
Convenient access to 35W and 94W
Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)
Uptown (5 minute drive)
Downtown (5 minute drive)
Midtown Global Market (1 minute drive)
MSP Airport (15-20 minute drive)
Mall of America (15-20 minute drive)

Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! 24 hours notice required. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Portland Ave have any available units?
2821 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Portland Ave have?
Some of 2821 Portland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 2821 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 2821 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2821 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Portland Ave has units with dishwashers.
