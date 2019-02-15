All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

2820 Stinson Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Waite Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE!!! on 9/14/19 11am - 1pm. Come and join us!

One of a kind - one bedroom home in great NE Minneapolis neighborhood, with a kitchen, living room and bathroom.

Available - 09/05/2019

Huge 2 car garage included in rent! Nice yard facing the parkway- great for barbecuing, and summer fun. Located close to biking paths, restaurants, and Quarry shopping center.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home. Ask about pet requirements.

Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be 3x Rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Stinson Blvd have any available units?
2820 Stinson Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Stinson Blvd have?
Some of 2820 Stinson Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Stinson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Stinson Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Stinson Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Stinson Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Stinson Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Stinson Blvd offers parking.
Does 2820 Stinson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Stinson Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Stinson Blvd have a pool?
No, 2820 Stinson Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Stinson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2820 Stinson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Stinson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 Stinson Blvd has units with dishwashers.
