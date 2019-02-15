2820 Stinson Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE!!! on 9/14/19 11am - 1pm. Come and join us!



One of a kind - one bedroom home in great NE Minneapolis neighborhood, with a kitchen, living room and bathroom.



Available - 09/05/2019



Huge 2 car garage included in rent! Nice yard facing the parkway- great for barbecuing, and summer fun. Located close to biking paths, restaurants, and Quarry shopping center.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home. Ask about pet requirements.



Application fee of $45.00/adult. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be 3x Rent. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.