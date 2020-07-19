2814 Morgan Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Sunfilled spaces and craftsman charm!



2 story, single family home has 3 bedrooms up.



Hardwood Floors

Open Floor Plan



Craftsman Style Woodwork

Chef's Kitchen

1 full bath upstairs.

1/2 bath on main level



Qualifications: 600 credit score, no recent felony charges, unlawful detainer, leave without pay, eviction. Renter's Insurance Required. Income at least 3x rent charge. Housing assistance accepted.

Security deposit same as one month rent, pets: $200 deposit, $20 rent

**Jump ahead of the crowd for a quicker showing by Applying at www.minnestpopolis.com