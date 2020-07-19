All apartments in Minneapolis
2814 Morgan Ave N
2814 Morgan Ave N

2814 Morgan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Morgan Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunfilled spaces and craftsman charm!

2 story, single family home has 3 bedrooms up.

Hardwood Floors
Open Floor Plan

Craftsman Style Woodwork
Chef's Kitchen
1 full bath upstairs.
1/2 bath on main level

Qualifications: 600 credit score, no recent felony charges, unlawful detainer, leave without pay, eviction. Renter's Insurance Required. Income at least 3x rent charge. Housing assistance accepted.
Security deposit same as one month rent, pets: $200 deposit, $20 rent
**Jump ahead of the crowd for a quicker showing by Applying at www.minnestpopolis.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Morgan Ave N have any available units?
2814 Morgan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 Morgan Ave N have?
Some of 2814 Morgan Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Morgan Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Morgan Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Morgan Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 Morgan Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2814 Morgan Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Morgan Ave N offers parking.
Does 2814 Morgan Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2814 Morgan Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Morgan Ave N have a pool?
No, 2814 Morgan Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Morgan Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2814 Morgan Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Morgan Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 Morgan Ave N has units with dishwashers.
