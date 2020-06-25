All apartments in Minneapolis
2735 Marshall St NE
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

2735 Marshall St NE

2735 Marshall Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2735 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81c5e5700a ----
Recently updated Move in ready 3 bed/2 bath home in high demand NE Minneapolis!

Property features recent updates throughout, gleaming hardwoods, detached garage. Located within walking distance to Mississippi River, micro breweries, restaurants and so much more!

Other property highlights:
- completely renovated spacious 1,976 fsf.
- energy efficient
- LED lighting throughout
- new high efficiency furnace and A.C.
- HE washer and basic dryer
- 4 piece appliance package
- newer vinyl windows
- new kitchen
- new paint
- new flooring
- 3 bedrooms on the main level
- 2 bath
- finish basement with wood fireplace.
- 1 car garage
- garage door opener

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-5
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the hyperlink below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/81c5e5700a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 Marshall St NE have any available units?
2735 Marshall St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 Marshall St NE have?
Some of 2735 Marshall St NE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 Marshall St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Marshall St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Marshall St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Marshall St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2735 Marshall St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2735 Marshall St NE offers parking.
Does 2735 Marshall St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Marshall St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Marshall St NE have a pool?
No, 2735 Marshall St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Marshall St NE have accessible units?
No, 2735 Marshall St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Marshall St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 Marshall St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
