2735 Marshall St NE

Recently updated Move in ready 3 bed/2 bath home in high demand NE Minneapolis!



Property features recent updates throughout, gleaming hardwoods, detached garage. Located within walking distance to Mississippi River, micro breweries, restaurants and so much more!



Other property highlights:

- completely renovated spacious 1,976 fsf.

- energy efficient

- LED lighting throughout

- new high efficiency furnace and A.C.

- HE washer and basic dryer

- 4 piece appliance package

- newer vinyl windows

- new kitchen

- new paint

- new flooring

- 3 bedrooms on the main level

- 2 bath

- finish basement with wood fireplace.

- 1 car garage

- garage door opener



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-5

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn

No pets allowed



