2728 Ewing Avenue S

Amenities

Now showing this beautiful 4-bed, 2.5 bath single-family home on Ewing Ave S available Aug. 1! Features of this 3,000 square-foot three-level home include three primary bedrooms on the upper level with one balcony and a master bathroom with large tub, dual showers and sauna. The main level features a formal dining room, spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, office space, living room with fireplace and a half bath. The finished lower level includes access to the attached and heated 3-car garage, full bath, mudroom, in-unit washer and dryer, workout room, storage areas, fourth bedroom, a large family room with a second fireplace, bar and childrens playroom area. Other amenities include central air conditioning, a back patio with hot tub and spacious and private fenced-in yard accessible off the kitchen and more! Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Lawnmower is available on-site for tenant use. Security Deposit: $2,995. No Smoking. Pets are welcome with owner approval and additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!