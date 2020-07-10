All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

2728 Ewing Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Cedar Isles - Dean

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Now showing this beautiful 4-bed, 2.5 bath single-family home on Ewing Ave S available Aug. 1! Features of this 3,000 square-foot three-level home include three primary bedrooms on the upper level with one balcony and a master bathroom with large tub, dual showers and sauna. The main level features a formal dining room, spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, office space, living room with fireplace and a half bath. The finished lower level includes access to the attached and heated 3-car garage, full bath, mudroom, in-unit washer and dryer, workout room, storage areas, fourth bedroom, a large family room with a second fireplace, bar and childrens playroom area. Other amenities include central air conditioning, a back patio with hot tub and spacious and private fenced-in yard accessible off the kitchen and more! Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Lawnmower is available on-site for tenant use. Security Deposit: $2,995. No Smoking. Pets are welcome with owner approval and additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Ewing Avenue S have any available units?
2728 Ewing Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Ewing Avenue S have?
Some of 2728 Ewing Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Ewing Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Ewing Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Ewing Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Ewing Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Ewing Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Ewing Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2728 Ewing Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 Ewing Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Ewing Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2728 Ewing Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Ewing Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2728 Ewing Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Ewing Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Ewing Avenue S has units with dishwashers.

