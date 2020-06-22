All apartments in Minneapolis
2719 Pillsbury Ave S

2719 Pillsbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Pillsbury Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Very unique and interesting 2 floor unit with a 2 decks in 1800s mansion
Must see it! Perfect for a couple who wants something different
Close to uptown, downtown, and a few blocks from eat street.
Electrical, plumbing, heat updated
Kitchen with door to small deck
Main floor bathroom with tub/shower plus 1/2 bath upstairs
Large vaulted 2nd floor with skylights and private deck
Walk in closet
Hardwood floors.
Central Air conditioning.
Cable ready -us internet optic fiber in building
Laundry available
Garage stall w/ electric opener included
no pets
Utilities not included
Contact Kevin can text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Pillsbury Ave S have any available units?
2719 Pillsbury Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Pillsbury Ave S have?
Some of 2719 Pillsbury Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Pillsbury Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Pillsbury Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Pillsbury Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2719 Pillsbury Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2719 Pillsbury Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2719 Pillsbury Ave S does offer parking.
Does 2719 Pillsbury Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 Pillsbury Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Pillsbury Ave S have a pool?
No, 2719 Pillsbury Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2719 Pillsbury Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2719 Pillsbury Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Pillsbury Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 Pillsbury Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
