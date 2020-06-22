2719 Pillsbury Ave S

Amenities
Very unique and interesting 2 floor unit with a 2 decks in 1800s mansion
Must see it! Perfect for a couple who wants something different
Close to uptown, downtown, and a few blocks from eat street.
Electrical, plumbing, heat updated
Kitchen with door to small deck
Main floor bathroom with tub/shower plus 1/2 bath upstairs
Large vaulted 2nd floor with skylights and private deck
Walk in closet
Hardwood floors.
Central Air conditioning.
Cable ready -us internet optic fiber in building
Laundry available
Garage stall w/ electric opener included
no pets
Utilities not included
Contact Kevin can text