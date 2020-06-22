2719 Pillsbury Ave S

Amenities

Very unique and interesting 2 floor unit with a 2 decks in 1800s mansion

Must see it! Perfect for a couple who wants something different

Close to uptown, downtown, and a few blocks from eat street.

Electrical, plumbing, heat updated

Kitchen with door to small deck

Main floor bathroom with tub/shower plus 1/2 bath upstairs

Large vaulted 2nd floor with skylights and private deck

Walk in closet

Hardwood floors.

Central Air conditioning.

Cable ready -us internet optic fiber in building

Laundry available

Garage stall w/ electric opener included

no pets

Utilities not included

Contact Kevin can text