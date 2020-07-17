2701 East 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 08/05/20 Great unit for young professionals, graduate students, or small family. Unit is within walking distance of the West Bank.

The line 7 bus leaves right across the street from the unit and drops you right at the West Bank of the university of Minnesota or in downtown Minneapolis.

The townhome is located in Seward Neighborhood.

1 block from the midtown greenway (bike path).

3 blocks from light rail stop

Includes a washer/dryer, central air/heat, and 2 car garage.

Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances

Master Bedroom is very large with 3 double door closets and a balcony.

3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, $1999/month.



Due to COVID-19 we have created a video showing.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DYT07Q8mJjoGWTwQhWhqzBFhyJvvGvlM/view



Live showings are offered after application is submitted.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2701-e-28th-st-minneapolis-mn-55406-usa/27677476-c576-4c10-8f75-3ffb3c69782d



No Pets Allowed



