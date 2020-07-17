All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

2701 East 28th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/05/20 Great unit for young professionals, graduate students, or small family. Unit is within walking distance of the West Bank.
The line 7 bus leaves right across the street from the unit and drops you right at the West Bank of the university of Minnesota or in downtown Minneapolis.
The townhome is located in Seward Neighborhood.
1 block from the midtown greenway (bike path).
3 blocks from light rail stop
Includes a washer/dryer, central air/heat, and 2 car garage.
Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances
Master Bedroom is very large with 3 double door closets and a balcony.
3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, $1999/month.

Due to COVID-19 we have created a video showing.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DYT07Q8mJjoGWTwQhWhqzBFhyJvvGvlM/view

Live showings are offered after application is submitted.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2701-e-28th-st-minneapolis-mn-55406-usa/27677476-c576-4c10-8f75-3ffb3c69782d

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 East 28th Street have any available units?
2701 East 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 East 28th Street have?
Some of 2701 East 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2701 East 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2701 East 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2701 East 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2701 East 28th Street offers parking.
Does 2701 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 East 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 2701 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2701 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 2701 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 East 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
