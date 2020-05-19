All apartments in Minneapolis
2618 University Avenue NE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

2618 University Avenue NE

2618 University Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2618 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36dd46e07f ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom unit in Northeast Minneapolis! Hardwood floors throughout the main level living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Open floor plan, original woodwork. Double sink in kitchen. Large bathroom. Large basement features bedroom, with new carpet, office, in unit laundry, and in unit storage. Shared back porch, shared back yard. Garage parking/storage. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 University Avenue NE have any available units?
2618 University Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 University Avenue NE have?
Some of 2618 University Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 University Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
2618 University Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 University Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 2618 University Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2618 University Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 2618 University Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 2618 University Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 University Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 University Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 2618 University Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 2618 University Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 2618 University Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 University Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 University Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

