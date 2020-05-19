2618 University Avenue NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36dd46e07f ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom unit in Northeast Minneapolis! Hardwood floors throughout the main level living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Open floor plan, original woodwork. Double sink in kitchen. Large bathroom. Large basement features bedroom, with new carpet, office, in unit laundry, and in unit storage. Shared back porch, shared back yard. Garage parking/storage. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.