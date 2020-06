Amenities

Quick Move In!

Located in Whittier/ Uptown

This is a very cute, clean freshly painted Condo! AVAIL NOW.



It offers great light thru a wall of windows in Living room.

Large 1BR in Uptown

This is a Secure building with 1 heated underground parking space.

Sorry NO PETS

This Condo does not participate in Section 8

Enjoy large Private Balcony

Plenty of closet space

Cute kitchen and dining area.

Walk to the new ALDI down the street, along with great restaurants, all types of shops.

Rental Requirement-

Income 3 times rent

Clean background check

Deposit equal to rent

No smoking building

Credit Score 600 min.

2 person max occupancy



Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal/Association Dues INCLUDED WITH RENT!

Utilities approximately $35-$50 per month - very affordable.



To apply or schedule visit go to our website and fill out AGENT Contact form



WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Please text Cosette to discuss showing or virtual showing 612.545.8138