All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 260 Irving Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
260 Irving Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

260 Irving Avenue North

260 Irving Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

260 Irving Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious lower level studio unit with vintage charm. Original hardwood floors add warmth and character. Just walk on over to the wonderful Bryn Mawr district with coffee shops, bistros, and shops. Easy access to transit or walk/bike your way into downtown. Water, Trash, and Gas are all included in the rent!

Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Cable & Telephone

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $745, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Irving Avenue North have any available units?
260 Irving Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Irving Avenue North have?
Some of 260 Irving Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Irving Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
260 Irving Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Irving Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Irving Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 260 Irving Avenue North offer parking?
No, 260 Irving Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 260 Irving Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Irving Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Irving Avenue North have a pool?
No, 260 Irving Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 260 Irving Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 260 Irving Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Irving Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Irving Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University