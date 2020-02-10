260 Irving Ave N #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious lower level studio unit with vintage charm. Original hardwood floors add warmth and character. Just walk on over to the wonderful Bryn Mawr district with coffee shops, bistros, and shops. Easy access to transit or walk/bike your way into downtown. Water, Trash, and Gas are all included in the rent!



Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Cable & Telephone



Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $795, Available 11/5/19

