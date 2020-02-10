All apartments in Minneapolis
260 Irving Ave N #1
Last updated October 23 2019 at 5:15 PM

260 Irving Ave N #1

260 Irving Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

260 Irving Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious lower level studio unit with vintage charm. Original hardwood floors add warmth and character. Just walk on over to the wonderful Bryn Mawr district with coffee shops, bistros, and shops. Easy access to transit or walk/bike your way into downtown. Water, Trash, and Gas are all included in the rent!

Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Cable & Telephone

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $795, Available 11/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

