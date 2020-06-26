All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2537 Grand Avenue South - 2
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

2537 Grand Avenue South - 2

2537 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The unit you're looking at is the upper unit of this cute duplex! There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The rooms are well sized with lots of natural light flowing in. The kitchen has a lot of walking room, perfect for many cooks! ;) There are hardwood floors throughout the level. This unit also features a large deck/balcony in the front! There is shared laundry in the basement of home. Each unit gets 1 garage stall. School District #1.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1750 Security Deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Cute and cozy duplex in Minneapolis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 have?
Some of 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 offers parking.
Does 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 Grand Avenue South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

