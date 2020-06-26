2537 Grand Avenue South - 2

Amenities

The unit you're looking at is the upper unit of this cute duplex! There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The rooms are well sized with lots of natural light flowing in. The kitchen has a lot of walking room, perfect for many cooks! ;) There are hardwood floors throughout the level. This unit also features a large deck/balcony in the front! There is shared laundry in the basement of home. Each unit gets 1 garage stall. School District #1.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1750 Security Deposit. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Cute and cozy duplex in Minneapolis!