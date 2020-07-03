All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:18 PM

2526 Como Ave SE

2526 Southeast Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Southeast Como Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2526 Como Ave SE Available 09/02/20 5 BR House Near U of M Available for Fall - This spacious five bedroom Como home has lots of charm and character! Just blocks from the University and near multiple major bus lines, the light rail green line, and lots of biking paths make getting anywhere you need to go easy!

Features:
- Hard wood floors
- Open living space
- In-home laundry
- Four season porch
- Back yard

All utilities responsibility of resident

Deposit: $2,500
Application Fee: $40/ person

Pet Fee: $250
Pet Deposit: $250
Pet Rent: $50

(RLNE5224285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Como Ave SE have any available units?
2526 Como Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Como Ave SE have?
Some of 2526 Como Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Como Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Como Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Como Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 Como Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2526 Como Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Como Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2526 Como Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2526 Como Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Como Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2526 Como Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Como Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2526 Como Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Como Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Como Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

