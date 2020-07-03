Amenities
2526 Como Ave SE Available 09/02/20 5 BR House Near U of M Available for Fall - This spacious five bedroom Como home has lots of charm and character! Just blocks from the University and near multiple major bus lines, the light rail green line, and lots of biking paths make getting anywhere you need to go easy!
Features:
- Hard wood floors
- Open living space
- In-home laundry
- Four season porch
- Back yard
All utilities responsibility of resident
Deposit: $2,500
Application Fee: $40/ person
Pet Fee: $250
Pet Deposit: $250
Pet Rent: $50
(RLNE5224285)