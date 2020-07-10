All apartments in Minneapolis
2521 Dupont Ave S
2521 Dupont Ave S

2521 Dupont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2521 Dupont Ave S Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Uptown! NEW Kitchen/Bathroom and Back yard! Avail. 8/1 - Recently remodeled house in Uptown! It has a ridiculous back yard entertainment set-up, brand new bathroom, fenced yard & detached 2 car garage. You will enjoy:

-Renovated kitchen with granite counters
-Big living room
-Formal dining room
-Beautifully remodeled and fenced in back yard
-All new stainless steel appliances
-Brand NEW kitchen and bath
-Dishwasher
-Porch and 2 Balconies!
-Fire pit and Grill
-Washer/Dryer
-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE4144086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Dupont Ave S have any available units?
2521 Dupont Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Dupont Ave S have?
Some of 2521 Dupont Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Dupont Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Dupont Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Dupont Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Dupont Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Dupont Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Dupont Ave S offers parking.
Does 2521 Dupont Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 Dupont Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Dupont Ave S have a pool?
No, 2521 Dupont Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Dupont Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2521 Dupont Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Dupont Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Dupont Ave S has units with dishwashers.

