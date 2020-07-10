Amenities
2521 Dupont Ave S Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Uptown! NEW Kitchen/Bathroom and Back yard! Avail. 8/1 - Recently remodeled house in Uptown! It has a ridiculous back yard entertainment set-up, brand new bathroom, fenced yard & detached 2 car garage. You will enjoy:
-Renovated kitchen with granite counters
-Big living room
-Formal dining room
-Beautifully remodeled and fenced in back yard
-All new stainless steel appliances
-Brand NEW kitchen and bath
-Dishwasher
-Porch and 2 Balconies!
-Fire pit and Grill
-Washer/Dryer
-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).
**Renter's insurance is required.
For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)
(RLNE4144086)