Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

2521 Dupont Ave S Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Uptown! NEW Kitchen/Bathroom and Back yard! Avail. 8/1 - Recently remodeled house in Uptown! It has a ridiculous back yard entertainment set-up, brand new bathroom, fenced yard & detached 2 car garage. You will enjoy:



-Renovated kitchen with granite counters

-Big living room

-Formal dining room

-Beautifully remodeled and fenced in back yard

-All new stainless steel appliances

-Brand NEW kitchen and bath

-Dishwasher

-Porch and 2 Balconies!

-Fire pit and Grill

-Washer/Dryer

-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE4144086)