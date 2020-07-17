2511 Fremont Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Beautifully maintained upper duplex with 4 Bedrooms, 1 bath. Property features a large kitchen, 1 bath, nice flooring and carpet, contains all natural woodwork, new energy-efficient windows, on-site laundry, and 2-car garage. Located in the heart of the city, this property is only 5-10 minutes from the main attractions of downtown Minneapolis. Public transportation options are right outside of your door! This property is located along the one of the best metro transit bus routes and bike paths.



Utilities: landlord pays trash and recycling. Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity, lawn care, and snow removal.



There is a $45 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older. Section 8 accepted for well-qualified applicants. Preferred credit score of 620 or above; Good rental history; No evictions/UDs or judgements, clean criminal history, No felonies, Income should be 2 times the rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5900203)