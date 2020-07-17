All apartments in Minneapolis
2511 Fremont Avenue North
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2511 Fremont Avenue North

2511 North Fremont Avenue · (612) 470-6821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2511 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully maintained upper duplex with 4 Bedrooms, 1 bath. Property features a large kitchen, 1 bath, nice flooring and carpet, contains all natural woodwork, new energy-efficient windows, on-site laundry, and 2-car garage. Located in the heart of the city, this property is only 5-10 minutes from the main attractions of downtown Minneapolis. Public transportation options are right outside of your door! This property is located along the one of the best metro transit bus routes and bike paths.

Utilities: landlord pays trash and recycling. Tenants are responsible for gas, electricity, lawn care, and snow removal.

There is a $45 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older. Section 8 accepted for well-qualified applicants. Preferred credit score of 620 or above; Good rental history; No evictions/UDs or judgements, clean criminal history, No felonies, Income should be 2 times the rent.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/minneapolis-mn?lid=13482423

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Fremont Avenue North have any available units?
2511 Fremont Avenue North has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Fremont Avenue North have?
Some of 2511 Fremont Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Fremont Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Fremont Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Fremont Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Fremont Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2511 Fremont Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Fremont Avenue North offers parking.
Does 2511 Fremont Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 Fremont Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Fremont Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2511 Fremont Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Fremont Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2511 Fremont Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Fremont Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Fremont Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
