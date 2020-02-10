2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214

Amenities
Fantastic 1 BR/1 BA condo located in the Whittier neighborhood!
This condo features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The bedroom is generously sized with a large closet and plenty of storage space in the unit and extra storage in the basement.
Located in a fabulous Minneapolis neighborhood, just a short walk to a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment!
One off-street parking space included.
Bring your pets! Pet Policy: Cats or dogs considered with an additional deposit of $400 (refundable) per pet and $40 monthly pet rent per pet. 2 pets, both must be under 20 pounds, one dog under 40 pounds. Breed restrictions may apply.
Water, sewer, trash all INCLUDED in rent!
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
No smoking
Max 2 occupants
Available 8/1
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
