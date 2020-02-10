All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214

2500 Blaisdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Blaisdell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fantastic 1 BR/1 BA condo located in the Whittier neighborhood!

This condo features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The bedroom is generously sized with a large closet and plenty of storage space in the unit and extra storage in the basement.

Located in a fabulous Minneapolis neighborhood, just a short walk to a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment!

One off-street parking space included.

Bring your pets! Pet Policy: Cats or dogs considered with an additional deposit of $400 (refundable) per pet and $40 monthly pet rent per pet. 2 pets, both must be under 20 pounds, one dog under 40 pounds. Breed restrictions may apply.

Water, sewer, trash all INCLUDED in rent!

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 2 occupants
Available 8/1
One off-street parking space

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 have any available units?
2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 have?
Some of 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 offers parking.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 have a pool?
No, 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214 does not have units with dishwashers.
