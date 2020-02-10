2500 Blaisdell Ave Apt 214

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fantastic 1 BR/1 BA condo located in the Whittier neighborhood!



This condo features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The bedroom is generously sized with a large closet and plenty of storage space in the unit and extra storage in the basement.



Located in a fabulous Minneapolis neighborhood, just a short walk to a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment!



One off-street parking space included.



Bring your pets! Pet Policy: Cats or dogs considered with an additional deposit of $400 (refundable) per pet and $40 monthly pet rent per pet. 2 pets, both must be under 20 pounds, one dog under 40 pounds. Breed restrictions may apply.



Water, sewer, trash all INCLUDED in rent!



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

No smoking

Max 2 occupants

Available 8/1

Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing