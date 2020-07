Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 bedrooms plus den

Hardwood floors, nice built-ins, updated kitchen and bath.

Lots of storage plus each unit has a secure store closet in basement.

Washer/dryer in basement.

Close to Greenway. Bike paths, light rail

Fenced back yard.

Rental Criteria:

Credit score of 600 or higher

No felonies or gross misdemeanors last 7 years

No uds or unlawful detainers