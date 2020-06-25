All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

2421 2nd Street N.E.

2421 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2421 2nd Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Bottineau

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b52d168037 ---- This is a high quality brand new construction Town home with 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Covered Patio, Roof Top Deck and a Large 14 \'x 30\' detached garage in the heart of NE Minneapolis on 2nd & Lowry. Modern style urban living town homes with high end finishes including quartz and granite counter tops, gas stove, custom tile master bath, luxury vinyl plank floor main level, Moen & Delta Faucets, High End Carpet, 9? Ceilings on Main Level, Sweet Laundry Room on 2nd Level, Black Stainless Appliance Package with French Door Counter Depth Fridge, Gas Stove & Vented Microwave! BIG Kitchen Island, 42? Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers & Doors! The 2nd Story includes the master bedroom with master bath and Walk In Closet, 2nd Bedroom, another full bath and the laundry room with GE Front Load Washer & Dryer. The basement features a large family room, another large bedroom and another bathroom. Mudroom and Half Bath on the main level and of course the amazing flex room on the 3rd Level with Roof Top Deck!! The back Patio is large and covered with LED Recessed Lighting. Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash, Sewer and water included!! MAINTENANCE FREE NE Living at its Finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 2nd Street N.E. have any available units?
2421 2nd Street N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 2nd Street N.E. have?
Some of 2421 2nd Street N.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 2nd Street N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
2421 2nd Street N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 2nd Street N.E. pet-friendly?
No, 2421 2nd Street N.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2421 2nd Street N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 2421 2nd Street N.E. offers parking.
Does 2421 2nd Street N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 2nd Street N.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 2nd Street N.E. have a pool?
No, 2421 2nd Street N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 2421 2nd Street N.E. have accessible units?
No, 2421 2nd Street N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 2nd Street N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 2nd Street N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.

