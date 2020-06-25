2421 2nd Street N.E.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b52d168037 ---- This is a high quality brand new construction Town home with 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Covered Patio, Roof Top Deck and a Large 14 \'x 30\' detached garage in the heart of NE Minneapolis on 2nd & Lowry. Modern style urban living town homes with high end finishes including quartz and granite counter tops, gas stove, custom tile master bath, luxury vinyl plank floor main level, Moen & Delta Faucets, High End Carpet, 9? Ceilings on Main Level, Sweet Laundry Room on 2nd Level, Black Stainless Appliance Package with French Door Counter Depth Fridge, Gas Stove & Vented Microwave! BIG Kitchen Island, 42? Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers & Doors! The 2nd Story includes the master bedroom with master bath and Walk In Closet, 2nd Bedroom, another full bath and the laundry room with GE Front Load Washer & Dryer. The basement features a large family room, another large bedroom and another bathroom. Mudroom and Half Bath on the main level and of course the amazing flex room on the 3rd Level with Roof Top Deck!! The back Patio is large and covered with LED Recessed Lighting. Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash, Sewer and water included!! MAINTENANCE FREE NE Living at its Finest!