All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2327 27th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2327 27th Ave S
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

2327 27th Ave S

2327 27th Avenue South · (651) 398-7985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Seward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2327 27th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Seward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Located between Seward & Longfellow neighborhoods - one of the best neighborhoods in Minneapolis. Just 5-10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and a 2 minute drive across the Mississippi River into Saint Paul. Seward / Longfellow is a vibrant neighborhood located along the Mississippi River in south Minneapolis, close to downtown, the University, and Saint Paul. Seward / Longfellow's sense of community and mix of residential, commercial, and industrial areas give the neighborhood the feel of an urban village within a large metropolitan area. The neighborhood's urban wilderness, the Mississippi River gorge has biking and hiking trails and is part of the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway. Shops, restaurants, the Seward food co-op, arts and cultural organizations, and office space are located along Franklin Avenue--Seward's primary commercial corridor. More than 250 artists make up the Seward Community Arts Network (that hosts the annual Seward Arts Festival), and two internationally recognized arts organizations, the Playwrights' Center and the Northern Clay Center make their homes in the neighborhood. The Mississippi River and its biking and walking trails on the east, or historic Minnehaha Falls, or the new Hiawatha Light Rail line on its western border that Longfellow is best known for. Or perhaps, it is the lush, new, Midtown Greenway bike path on its northern border. It can be difficult to decide. Available - March 1st Approx. 1,020 sq. ft. 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom $1,485per month $55 application fee per adult $1,485 security deposit (one month rent) Apartment features: * Hard wood floors * Includes a Private Laundry in Full unfinished basement * Newer appliances * Enclosed front porch * Off street parking with 1 stall garage *No Pets* *No Smokers* Tenant Pays: Utilities - Heat / Electric and Cable / Internet Within easy walk to River, U of MN West Bank, light rail to Downtown. Location near: * West river parkway / Mississippi River * Augsburg College * University of Minnesota * Light rail to Downtown (with access to St. Paul)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 27th Ave S have any available units?
2327 27th Ave S has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 27th Ave S have?
Some of 2327 27th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 27th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2327 27th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 27th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2327 27th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2327 27th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2327 27th Ave S offers parking.
Does 2327 27th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 27th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 27th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2327 27th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2327 27th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2327 27th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 27th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 27th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2327 27th Ave S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity