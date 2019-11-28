All apartments in Minneapolis
2322 Como Ave SE

2322 Como Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Como Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Avaiable 12/16

Super cute 2 BR/1 BA home available December 16th! This home features a nice and bright welcoming front porch, large living room and dining room with hardwood floors, huge, bright kitchen which leads out to the huge fenced-in backyard!

Located in a fabulous area close to the U of M, bus lines, and plenty of choices for nearby dining and entertainment!

Bring your pets! Cats and dogs considered with additional deposit of $300 per pet (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Breed restrictions may apply.

Rental Requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing.
No smoking
Max of 4 occupants
On-street parking
Pets okay!

No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history

Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Como Ave SE have any available units?
2322 Como Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Como Ave SE have?
Some of 2322 Como Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Como Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Como Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Como Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Como Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Como Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2322 Como Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Como Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Como Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Como Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2322 Como Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Como Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2322 Como Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Como Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Como Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
