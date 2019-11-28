2322 Como Ave SE

Amenities
Avaiable 12/16
Super cute 2 BR/1 BA home available December 16th! This home features a nice and bright welcoming front porch, large living room and dining room with hardwood floors, huge, bright kitchen which leads out to the huge fenced-in backyard!
Located in a fabulous area close to the U of M, bus lines, and plenty of choices for nearby dining and entertainment!
Bring your pets! Cats and dogs considered with additional deposit of $300 per pet (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Breed restrictions may apply.
Rental Requirements:
Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing.
No smoking
Max of 4 occupants
On-street parking
Pets okay!
No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history
Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a showing