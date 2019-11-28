2322 Como Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Avaiable 12/16



Super cute 2 BR/1 BA home available December 16th! This home features a nice and bright welcoming front porch, large living room and dining room with hardwood floors, huge, bright kitchen which leads out to the huge fenced-in backyard!



Located in a fabulous area close to the U of M, bus lines, and plenty of choices for nearby dining and entertainment!



Bring your pets! Cats and dogs considered with additional deposit of $300 per pet (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Breed restrictions may apply.



Rental Requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing.

No smoking

Max of 4 occupants

On-street parking

Pets okay!



No evictions

No felonies

Good rental history



Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to schedule a showing