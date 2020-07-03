231 W 33rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b8b5b608a ---- Laundry in unit! First floor 3 bedroom unit- Minneapolis! Central AC on a quiet street only blocks from Lyndale-Lake St dining, bars and entertainment, bike paths and more! This modernized first-floor unit includes updated kitchen, in-unit laundry, full-basement private storage, private rear-entrance storage for bikes and heated porch. There\'s 2 off street parking spaces are available behind the building for additional $25/mo eac. Sorry No pets allowed Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-4 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Tenant pays: electric/gas/any optional utility/snow Owner pays: water/sewer/trash/lawn 2 off street parking spaces are available behind the building for additional $25/mo each No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/7b8b5b608a