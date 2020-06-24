All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
2306 11th Avenue South
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

2306 11th Avenue South

2306 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2306 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Ventura Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
oven
Recently purchased and fixed up duplex. Looking to rent out the main floor unit. This is a 2 bed 1 bath unit.

This place had been offered as a crashpad for flight attendants before hence the furniture. This will be completely unfurnished. Great location and neighborhood to be in. Close to downtown and the airport.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/minneapolis-mn?lid=11854038

(RLNE4606390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 11th Avenue South have any available units?
2306 11th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 11th Avenue South have?
Some of 2306 11th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 11th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2306 11th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 11th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 11th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2306 11th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2306 11th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2306 11th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 11th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 11th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2306 11th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2306 11th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2306 11th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 11th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 11th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
