2306 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Ventura Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently purchased and fixed up duplex. Looking to rent out the main floor unit. This is a 2 bed 1 bath unit.
This place had been offered as a crashpad for flight attendants before hence the furniture. This will be completely unfurnished. Great location and neighborhood to be in. Close to downtown and the airport.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/minneapolis-mn?lid=11854038
(RLNE4606390)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2306 11th Avenue South have any available units?
2306 11th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.