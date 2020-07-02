227 W 28th St

Amenities

Another listing from Charity and Renters Warehouse! This location is perfect! Walk to Eat Street or the Lakes! Easy access to 35W, bus routes, museums, eateries, parks, lakes, and downtown Mpls! This multi-level townhome includes an attached 2 car garage. Walk up the stairs to enter the main level which embodies a beautiful open concept. The kitchen is equipped with quality stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, eat in kitchen, dining area, living room with gas fireplace and bathroom. The next level features 2 bedrooms with large closets/walk-in closet and 2 bathrooms. Minneapolis Public School Area 23. Pets considered with deposit. Sorry, no Sec 8.