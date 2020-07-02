All apartments in Minneapolis
227 W 28th St
227 W 28th St

227 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 West 28th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another listing from Charity and Renters Warehouse! This location is perfect! Walk to Eat Street or the Lakes! Easy access to 35W, bus routes, museums, eateries, parks, lakes, and downtown Mpls! This multi-level townhome includes an attached 2 car garage. Walk up the stairs to enter the main level which embodies a beautiful open concept. The kitchen is equipped with quality stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, eat in kitchen, dining area, living room with gas fireplace and bathroom. The next level features 2 bedrooms with large closets/walk-in closet and 2 bathrooms. Minneapolis Public School Area 23. Pets considered with deposit. Sorry, no Sec 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 W 28th St have any available units?
227 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 W 28th St have?
Some of 227 W 28th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
227 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 W 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 W 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 227 W 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 227 W 28th St offers parking.
Does 227 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 W 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 227 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 227 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 227 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 227 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
