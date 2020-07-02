2223 Queen Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Subsidy housing accepted. No pets, no smoking, max 4 occupants. Tenant pays all utilities. Requirements include; income 3 x monthly rent or $4,500 per month, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Less than 1 mile east of Theodore Wirth Parkway. Large corner lot with owner occupied homes surrounding, nice neighborhood. This two story has old world charm and character with natural woodwork, built-ins and hardwood floors.



Main floor has large three season porch off the front entrance. Large living room with natural hardwood and built-in bookcases. Large formal dining room with built-in buffet, main floor bedroom off the dining room. Nice size kitchen with gas stove, 3/4 bath with shower off the kitchen and a back entrance to the yard. Radiator heat, no central air.



Second floor has natural hardwood floors, built-in cabinet in hallway. Two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a walk-out to the balcony overlooking the backyard. 3/4 bath with claw tub and pedestal sink.



Large clean unfinished basement with hook-ups for washer/dryer. Large back yard, Off-street parking for 1 vehicle.