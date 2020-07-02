All apartments in Minneapolis
2223 Queen Ave N
Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:44 AM

2223 Queen Ave N

2223 North Queen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2223 North Queen Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Subsidy housing accepted. No pets, no smoking, max 4 occupants. Tenant pays all utilities. Requirements include; income 3 x monthly rent or $4,500 per month, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Less than 1 mile east of Theodore Wirth Parkway. Large corner lot with owner occupied homes surrounding, nice neighborhood. This two story has old world charm and character with natural woodwork, built-ins and hardwood floors.

Main floor has large three season porch off the front entrance. Large living room with natural hardwood and built-in bookcases. Large formal dining room with built-in buffet, main floor bedroom off the dining room. Nice size kitchen with gas stove, 3/4 bath with shower off the kitchen and a back entrance to the yard. Radiator heat, no central air.

Second floor has natural hardwood floors, built-in cabinet in hallway. Two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a walk-out to the balcony overlooking the backyard. 3/4 bath with claw tub and pedestal sink.

Large clean unfinished basement with hook-ups for washer/dryer. Large back yard, Off-street parking for 1 vehicle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Queen Ave N have any available units?
2223 Queen Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Queen Ave N have?
Some of 2223 Queen Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Queen Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Queen Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Queen Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Queen Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2223 Queen Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Queen Ave N offers parking.
Does 2223 Queen Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 Queen Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Queen Ave N have a pool?
No, 2223 Queen Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Queen Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2223 Queen Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Queen Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Queen Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

