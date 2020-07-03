2200 Como Ave SE

All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

2200 Como Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Rent this great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment above Mannings Restaurant. Great location,close to the U of M and Dinkytown and on the busline. Appliances include: Self Cleaning gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and central air. No washer/dryer on site. Please no smoking and no pets. Off street parking available. Roof top not for tenant use.
All utilities including gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal are INCLUDED in the rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Please no smoking. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place. There will be a $3 admin fee for both RP forced liability and that received from private source. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.$15 monthly furnace maintenance fee. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

