2200 Como Ave SE

Rent this great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment above Mannings Restaurant. Great location,close to the U of M and Dinkytown and on the busline. Appliances include: Self Cleaning gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and central air. No washer/dryer on site. Please no smoking and no pets. Off street parking available. Roof top not for tenant use.

All utilities including gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal are INCLUDED in the rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Please no smoking. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place. There will be a $3 admin fee for both RP forced liability and that received from private source. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.$15 monthly furnace maintenance fee. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890