220 W 40th St Upper
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

220 W 40th St Upper

220 West 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 West 40th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Unit Upper Available 06/01/20 June 1st Upper 2BR+ Duplex SW Mpls Near Lk Harriet - Property Id: 29903

Avail June 1st -- Quiet upper Duplex Near Harriet. South-West facing, quiet neighborhood, very private and well maintained. HEAT IS INCLUDED, A/C - 2nd floor Loft / upper space - Close to Lake Harriet, coffee shops, shops and restaurants. Large kitchen includes built in table and benches, dishwasher, laundry and large closets. Call / Text - virtual visits available Harley @ 612-718-8326
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/29903
Property Id 29903

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 W 40th St Upper have any available units?
220 W 40th St Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 W 40th St Upper have?
Some of 220 W 40th St Upper's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 W 40th St Upper currently offering any rent specials?
220 W 40th St Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 W 40th St Upper pet-friendly?
No, 220 W 40th St Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 220 W 40th St Upper offer parking?
No, 220 W 40th St Upper does not offer parking.
Does 220 W 40th St Upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 W 40th St Upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 W 40th St Upper have a pool?
No, 220 W 40th St Upper does not have a pool.
Does 220 W 40th St Upper have accessible units?
No, 220 W 40th St Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 220 W 40th St Upper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 W 40th St Upper has units with dishwashers.

