Amenities

stainless steel pool media room range

Encore lends a coveted slice of urban riverbank and the prestigious nuance of the artistic liveliness that lies in the shadow of The Guthrie Theatre. Situated in the heart of the Mill District across from Gold Medal Park, the 12-storied Encore offers multilevel townhomes with private access and expansive penthouse homes overlooking the Mississippi River and downtown skyline. Enjoy luxury living at its finest with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and gas range. Pricing and availability subject to change daily. Photos are of similar unit. Ask about the current promotion!