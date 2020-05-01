2106 Grand Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage some paid utils internet access range

Available 07/01/20 2 Bed/1.5Bath Duplex - $500 Off - July Move-In! - Property Id: 285428



*$500 off first month's rent for a July move-in! Limited time offer*



This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom is in the perfect location for living in Minneapolis. Located right between Uptown and Downtown, you'll have easy access to anywhere in the city within minutes. Plenty of room for an in-home office space and out of sight basement storage. Landlord is personable, helpful, and very responsive.



*Optional garage for rent ($100/month)

*Easy-to-find street parking year round

*USI internet ready

*Lots of storage space



This unit will be move-in ready July 1st. Please reach out with any questions and to schedule a time to stop by!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285428

No Pets Allowed



