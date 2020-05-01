All apartments in Minneapolis
2106 Grand Ave S

2106 Grand Avenue South · (630) 470-7288
Location

2106 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Whittier

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1595 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1648 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed/1.5Bath Duplex - $500 Off - July Move-In! - Property Id: 285428

*$500 off first month's rent for a July move-in! Limited time offer*

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom is in the perfect location for living in Minneapolis. Located right between Uptown and Downtown, you'll have easy access to anywhere in the city within minutes. Plenty of room for an in-home office space and out of sight basement storage. Landlord is personable, helpful, and very responsive.

*Optional garage for rent ($100/month)
*Easy-to-find street parking year round
*USI internet ready
*Lots of storage space

This unit will be move-in ready July 1st. Please reach out with any questions and to schedule a time to stop by!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285428
Property Id 285428

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5798397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Grand Ave S have any available units?
2106 Grand Ave S has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Grand Ave S have?
Some of 2106 Grand Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Grand Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Grand Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Grand Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Grand Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2106 Grand Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Grand Ave S does offer parking.
Does 2106 Grand Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Grand Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Grand Ave S have a pool?
No, 2106 Grand Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Grand Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2106 Grand Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Grand Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Grand Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
