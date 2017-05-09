2017 5th Ave. S.

Amenities

Incredible location! Come see this awesome double bungalow near downtown Minneapolis. Three nice size bedrooms and one bathroom. Large family room with separate dining room. Basement has a lot of storage space. Fully fenced yard. One year lease. No past convictions or evictions. Tenant must make three times rent in income. No smoking. Pets allowed with a fee. Tenants are responsible for a garbage fee of $22 per month. No calls - emails only.