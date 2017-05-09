2017 5th Ave. S.

2017 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Ventura Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible location! Come see this awesome double bungalow near downtown Minneapolis. Three nice size bedrooms and one bathroom. Large family room with separate dining room. Basement has a lot of storage space. Fully fenced yard. One year lease. No past convictions or evictions. Tenant must make three times rent in income. No smoking. Pets allowed with a fee. Tenants are responsible for a garbage fee of $22 per month. No calls - emails only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
