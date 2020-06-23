201 S 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking hot tub internet access valet service

Live in luxury at the Ivy Hotel and Residences, located in the heart of downtown Mpls, just steps from Nicollet Mall and skyway connected. This modern style 1BR, 1BA is move-in ready with newly refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances/gas range/granite counters/large kitchen island, open concept living space, floor to ceiling windows, Juliet balcony, and more! Ivy Hotel and Residences features full hotel amenities such as an amazing spa and fitness center, 24 hr. valet parking ($200 per month), 24 hr. concierge, two restaurants (Monello and Constantine), business center and more. Residents of the Ivy condominiums have a la carte access to all of the hotel services: concierge, restaurants, lounge, room service, spa, fitness center and valet parking. Included in rent: all utilities, basic cable and internet.