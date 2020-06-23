All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

201 South 11th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Downtown West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Live in luxury at the Ivy Hotel and Residences, located in the heart of downtown Mpls, just steps from Nicollet Mall and skyway connected. This modern style 1BR, 1BA is move-in ready with newly refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances/gas range/granite counters/large kitchen island, open concept living space, floor to ceiling windows, Juliet balcony, and more! Ivy Hotel and Residences features full hotel amenities such as an amazing spa and fitness center, 24 hr. valet parking ($200 per month), 24 hr. concierge, two restaurants (Monello and Constantine), business center and more. Residents of the Ivy condominiums have a la carte access to all of the hotel services: concierge, restaurants, lounge, room service, spa, fitness center and valet parking. Included in rent: all utilities, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 S 11th Street have any available units?
201 S 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 S 11th Street have?
Some of 201 S 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 S 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 S 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 S 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 S 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 201 S 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 S 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 201 S 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 S 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 S 11th Street have a pool?
No, 201 S 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 S 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 S 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 S 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 S 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
