1916 Laurel Avenue W.
1916 Laurel Avenue W

1916 Laurel Avenue West · (612) 254-0149
Location

1916 Laurel Avenue West, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Welcome to a completely re-designed home with amazing attention to detail in the heart of the historic and charming Bryn Mawr neighborhood, just 5 mins from downtown Mpls. Just 1 block from the sprawling Bryn Mawr Meadows Park, this 4BR, 3BA home features amazing design and finishes that will make this home a perfect fit! The gourmet kitchen has honed granite coutnertops, custom cabinets, a Capital gas range with pot-filler above, tiled backsplash, and breakfast bar island. Also on the main floor with hardwood flooring is a separate mud room, dinning room, living room, and bedroom or home office with full bathroom next to it. Upstairs you’ll find more custom cabinetry, built-in closet organizers, and a master bathroom with marble tile throughout, two-head rain shower, soaker tub, and his/her vanity with cabinetry between. On the 3rd floor you’ll love the 800 sq ft of finished space to use for office, gaming, playing or exercising.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1916 Laurel Avenue W have any available units?
1916 Laurel Avenue W has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Laurel Avenue W have?
Some of 1916 Laurel Avenue W's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Laurel Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Laurel Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Laurel Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Laurel Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1916 Laurel Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Laurel Avenue W offers parking.
Does 1916 Laurel Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Laurel Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Laurel Avenue W have a pool?
No, 1916 Laurel Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Laurel Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 1916 Laurel Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Laurel Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Laurel Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.

