1916 Laurel Avenue W.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to a completely re-designed home with amazing attention to detail in the heart of the historic and charming Bryn Mawr neighborhood, just 5 mins from downtown Mpls. Just 1 block from the sprawling Bryn Mawr Meadows Park, this 4BR, 3BA home features amazing design and finishes that will make this home a perfect fit! The gourmet kitchen has honed granite coutnertops, custom cabinets, a Capital gas range with pot-filler above, tiled backsplash, and breakfast bar island. Also on the main floor with hardwood flooring is a separate mud room, dinning room, living room, and bedroom or home office with full bathroom next to it. Upstairs you’ll find more custom cabinetry, built-in closet organizers, and a master bathroom with marble tile throughout, two-head rain shower, soaker tub, and his/her vanity with cabinetry between. On the 3rd floor you’ll love the 800 sq ft of finished space to use for office, gaming, playing or exercising.