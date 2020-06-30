1839 Lincoln St North East

Amenities

Come see this new listing from Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. 2 bedroom home available for a May 1st move in. Located in Northeast Minneapolis / Windom Park neighborhood. You'll be in walking distance to the Quarry (Cub Foods/Target/Home Depot) breweries and plenty of great restaurants on Central Ave. Small dogs allowed with refundable pet deposit. New carpet throughout and a large eat-in kitchen with Gas range and plenty of storage. High efficiency furnace. Both bedrooms on the main floor. Two-car garage with large driveway Fenced-in backyard as well. Tenants responsible for Gas and Electric & water bills, $55 application, lawn and snow responsibilities as well. $150 lease signing fee and $7/month rent processing & reporting fee.