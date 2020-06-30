All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1839 Lincoln St North East

1839 Northeast Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Northeast Lincoln Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Windom Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this new listing from Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. 2 bedroom home available for a May 1st move in. Located in Northeast Minneapolis / Windom Park neighborhood. You'll be in walking distance to the Quarry (Cub Foods/Target/Home Depot) breweries and plenty of great restaurants on Central Ave. Small dogs allowed with refundable pet deposit. New carpet throughout and a large eat-in kitchen with Gas range and plenty of storage. High efficiency furnace. Both bedrooms on the main floor. Two-car garage with large driveway Fenced-in backyard as well. Tenants responsible for Gas and Electric & water bills, $55 application, lawn and snow responsibilities as well. $150 lease signing fee and $7/month rent processing & reporting fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Lincoln St North East have any available units?
1839 Lincoln St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 Lincoln St North East have?
Some of 1839 Lincoln St North East's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Lincoln St North East currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Lincoln St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Lincoln St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Lincoln St North East is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Lincoln St North East offer parking?
Yes, 1839 Lincoln St North East offers parking.
Does 1839 Lincoln St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Lincoln St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Lincoln St North East have a pool?
No, 1839 Lincoln St North East does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Lincoln St North East have accessible units?
No, 1839 Lincoln St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Lincoln St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Lincoln St North East does not have units with dishwashers.

