Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This is a great 2 bedroom unit in an awesome location right near Downtown Minneapolis!

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 - $875.

Pet Policy: No Dogs. Cats ok with $100 Non-Refundable fee. Vet records must prove the pet is current on shots.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: No off-street parking. Street parking available.

Laundry: Laundry on-site!.

Appliances: fridge, stove.

3rd floor

Tenants Pay: Elec, cooking gas