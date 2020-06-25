1808 Queen Avenue North - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available April 1st for move-in.



In the Willard-Hay neighborhood of North Minneapolis, this main level unit has a classic feel with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a shower. Shared laundry is in the basement. Street parking. The best part about this unit is the recent updates you'll notice in the kitchen and bathroom. Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash.



Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.



Pet fees are $50 / month per pet.



Ideal applicant:

- 600+ credit score

- 3x monthly rent for combined income

- No felonies

- No evictions



Available March 1st for move-in.



Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.