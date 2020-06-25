All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:07 PM

1808 Queen Avenue North - 1

1808 North Queen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1808 North Queen Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available April 1st for move-in.

In the Willard-Hay neighborhood of North Minneapolis, this main level unit has a classic feel with fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a shower. Shared laundry is in the basement. Street parking. The best part about this unit is the recent updates you'll notice in the kitchen and bathroom. Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash.

Tenants pay gas and electric utilities.

Pet fees are $50 / month per pet.

Ideal applicant:
- 600+ credit score
- 3x monthly rent for combined income
- No felonies
- No evictions

Available March 1st for move-in.

Contact Jack at (612) 499-1294 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 have?
Some of 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
No, 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Queen Avenue North - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
