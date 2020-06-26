All apartments in Minneapolis
1721 W Lake St #2

1721 West Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

1721 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1721 W Lake St #2 Available 08/01/19 4 Br/1 Ba Tri-plex w/Hdwd Flrs, Balcony, & Off-Street Parking Near Lake Calhoun! - Located on West Lake St & Knox Ave S one block from Lake Calhoun with fantastic walking & biking trails, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.

This 2nd level tri-plex features 9 ft ceilings with hardwood floors and a built-in buffet. The kitchen is open with usable space. The ornate living room is large and walks out to a private 3 season porch to enjoy the fresh lake breeze. The bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has a private office. No pets. Water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Off-street parking included. Washer/dryer on site.

To schedule a showing call or text 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4145904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

