172 Bedford Street Southeast

Amenities
House Available 09/01/19 Welcome to this pristinely sharp single family home. The home features gleaming wood floors, big windows, lots of light, updated kitchen and bath. Plus 2 car garage!
Additional Features:
New stainless steel appliances
Central heating and cooling
2 car garage
Washer and dryer included
New plumbing
Quiet and safe neighborhood
Walking distance to metro green line and UMN
Snowblower and lawn mowing equipment include
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/172-bedford-st-se-minneapolis-mn-55414-usa-unit-house-/4be8d566-1cb8-47d1-ba15-34e06f3782f9
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4983608)