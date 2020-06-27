172 Bedford Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

House Available 09/01/19 Welcome to this pristinely sharp single family home. The home features gleaming wood floors, big windows, lots of light, updated kitchen and bath. Plus 2 car garage!



Additional Features:



New stainless steel appliances

Central heating and cooling

2 car garage

Washer and dryer included

New plumbing

Quiet and safe neighborhood

Walking distance to metro green line and UMN

Snowblower and lawn mowing equipment include



No Pets Allowed



