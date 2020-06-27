All apartments in Minneapolis
172 Bedford Street Southeast

172 Bedford Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

172 Bedford Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
House Available 09/01/19 Welcome to this pristinely sharp single family home. The home features gleaming wood floors, big windows, lots of light, updated kitchen and bath. Plus 2 car garage!

Additional Features:

New stainless steel appliances
Central heating and cooling
2 car garage
Washer and dryer included
New plumbing
Quiet and safe neighborhood
Walking distance to metro green line and UMN
Snowblower and lawn mowing equipment include

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/172-bedford-st-se-minneapolis-mn-55414-usa-unit-house-/4be8d566-1cb8-47d1-ba15-34e06f3782f9

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Bedford Street Southeast have any available units?
172 Bedford Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 Bedford Street Southeast have?
Some of 172 Bedford Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Bedford Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
172 Bedford Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Bedford Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 172 Bedford Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 172 Bedford Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 172 Bedford Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 172 Bedford Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Bedford Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Bedford Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 172 Bedford Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 172 Bedford Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 172 Bedford Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Bedford Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Bedford Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
