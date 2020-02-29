All apartments in Minneapolis
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2

1615 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1615 3rd Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
In the Sheridan neighborhood of NE Minneapolis, this upper level was recently renovated. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The best part about this unit is the location. 6 of the best breweries in town are within a 1/2 mile walk and many local favorite food options such as Young Joni, Mayslack's, and Northeast Social are just blocks away. Utilities included: water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric utilities. The 1 stall garage can be rented for an additional $50 / month. Pet fees are $50 / month per pet. The ideal applicant: - 600+ credit score - 3x monthly rent for combined income - No felonies - No evictions Available March 1st.

Please note: Paint color has just changed to a light grey on all walls.

View 3D Tour before in-person showing: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zFE1AUKNSfS

Contact Jack at (612) 799-0068 or jack@oneshot.management to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have any available units?
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have?
Some of 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 offers parking.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have a pool?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 3rd Street Northeast - 2 has units with dishwashers.
