1519 Portland Ave S Available 08/01/20 Elliot Park Minneapolis, Stand Alone House, Updated and Eco-friendly - Property: We will be install hardwood laminate throughout and repainting the entire property during the month of July. Early move in before 8/1 probable.

This is a beautiful, well kept, stand alone house with a wrap around porch, five blocks from down town Minneapolis. The property is clean, quiet, smoke-free, and includes access to a communal gym in a neighboring building. House has central air and heat, a high efficiency washer and dryer, a driveway, and a two car garage. Location is just south of downtown, walking distance to the Minneapolis skyway, U.S. Bank Stadium, both the green and blue line light rail, and all that downtown has to offer.



Included Amenities (FREE to tenants):

Garden spaces

Locally made soaps (laundry, personal soaps, tub and tile)

Gym access

Metal, textile, lighting, electronics, plastic bag, and styrofoam recycling

On counter composter and compost bags

Eco-friendly toilet paper, LED light bulbs, and compostable dog waste bags



Utilities paid by tenant:

Electricity, trash & compost, water, internet



This property is pet-friendly, both cats and dogs are allowed with management approval, pet deposit and pet rent.



GreenRock Apartments:

GreenRock Apartments is a small property management firm focused on eco-conscious urban living. We have been in operation since 1991. Our mission is to provide safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly living spaces that foster healthy, sustainable communities.



To learn more about us, view availability, or schedule a showing visit: https://www.greenrockapts.com/



