All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1519 Portland Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1519 Portland Ave S
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

1519 Portland Ave S

1519 Portland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Elliot Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1519 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Elliot Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
1519 Portland Ave S Available 08/01/20 Elliot Park Minneapolis, Stand Alone House, Updated and Eco-friendly - Property: We will be install hardwood laminate throughout and repainting the entire property during the month of July. Early move in before 8/1 probable.
This is a beautiful, well kept, stand alone house with a wrap around porch, five blocks from down town Minneapolis. The property is clean, quiet, smoke-free, and includes access to a communal gym in a neighboring building. House has central air and heat, a high efficiency washer and dryer, a driveway, and a two car garage. Location is just south of downtown, walking distance to the Minneapolis skyway, U.S. Bank Stadium, both the green and blue line light rail, and all that downtown has to offer.

Included Amenities (FREE to tenants):
Garden spaces
Locally made soaps (laundry, personal soaps, tub and tile)
Gym access
Metal, textile, lighting, electronics, plastic bag, and styrofoam recycling
On counter composter and compost bags
Eco-friendly toilet paper, LED light bulbs, and compostable dog waste bags

Utilities paid by tenant:
Electricity, trash & compost, water, internet

This property is pet-friendly, both cats and dogs are allowed with management approval, pet deposit and pet rent.

GreenRock Apartments:
GreenRock Apartments is a small property management firm focused on eco-conscious urban living. We have been in operation since 1991. Our mission is to provide safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly living spaces that foster healthy, sustainable communities.

To learn more about us, view availability, or schedule a showing visit: https://www.greenrockapts.com/

(RLNE5686974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Portland Ave S have any available units?
1519 Portland Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Portland Ave S have?
Some of 1519 Portland Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Portland Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Portland Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Portland Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Portland Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Portland Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Portland Ave S offers parking.
Does 1519 Portland Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Portland Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Portland Ave S have a pool?
No, 1519 Portland Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Portland Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1519 Portland Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Portland Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Portland Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University