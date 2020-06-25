All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1519 - 2nd St. N.E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1519 - 2nd St. N.E.
Last updated June 3 2019 at 4:57 PM

1519 - 2nd St. N.E.

1519 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Sheridan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1519 2nd Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom with a recently updated kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors! 2 of the 3 bedrooms are located on the upper level, as well as the full bathroom. This property features separate living and dining areas, an updated kitchen, neutral paint colors, carpeted bedrooms, and off street parking. Enjoy sitting on the front porch this summer and the partially fenced in yard!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/hLRj2m2z58g

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. have any available units?
1519 - 2nd St. N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. have?
Some of 1519 - 2nd St. N.E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
1519 - 2nd St. N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. offers parking.
Does 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. have a pool?
No, 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. have accessible units?
No, 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 - 2nd St. N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University