1519 - 2nd St. N.E.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom with a recently updated kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors! 2 of the 3 bedrooms are located on the upper level, as well as the full bathroom. This property features separate living and dining areas, an updated kitchen, neutral paint colors, carpeted bedrooms, and off street parking. Enjoy sitting on the front porch this summer and the partially fenced in yard!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/hLRj2m2z58g



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

