Last updated October 21 2019 at 4:15 PM

1418 Fremont Avenue N 1

1418 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Fremont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Near North

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This Stunning updated 2BD/1BA duplex in North Minneapolis is available NOW for move in!! This lower level unit features updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 updated bath, and family room all on one level. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Snow removal and lawn care included. (RENT:$1,550) (SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,550) (ON-TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) ($7 MONTHLY PROCESSING FEE) (PETS: NO) DISCOUNTS FOR LONGER LEASE!! To schedule a showing email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 have any available units?
1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 offer parking?
No, 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 have a pool?
No, 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 have accessible units?
No, 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Fremont Avenue N 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
