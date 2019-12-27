1418 Fremont Avenue N 1

Amenities

Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This Stunning updated 2BD/1BA duplex in North Minneapolis is available NOW for move in!! This lower level unit features updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 updated bath, and family room all on one level. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Snow removal and lawn care included. (RENT:$1,550) (SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,550) (ON-TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) ($7 MONTHLY PROCESSING FEE) (PETS: NO) DISCOUNTS FOR LONGER LEASE!! To schedule a showing email