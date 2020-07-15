All apartments in Minneapolis
1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2
Last updated June 30 2020

1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2

1404 Northeast University Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Northeast University Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Please contact the Michael the listing agent for a virtual tour or check out the YouTube link below.

This stone-clad 3 bed 1 bathroom XXL second floor duplex spans 1,344 sq feet and is in the heart of Northeast, right between the famous bars, art galleries and breweries of 13th Avenue.

This second floor duplex features a beautiful stone-clad wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, separate dining room, balcony off the kitchen and gorgeous antique light fixtures. You'll have a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Samsung Double Door fridge, farmhouse sink and floor-to-ceiling cabinets. This unit has own private washer dryer (not shared), a private balcony and yard space for grilling. 1 garage space AND 1 off-street parking spaces is INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT (save hundreds on parking fees). You can walk out your front door to 612 Brewery, Spyhouse Coffee, Sociable Ciderworks, Dangerous Man Brewing. You are also 1 block to both Mary Ellen's Bistro, Anchor Fish and Chips, Notheast Social, The Sheridan Room, Erte Fine Dining and 331 Club.

Lease Terms: $1,799 for a 24-month lease. $1,950 for a 12-month lease.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent.
Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Water and trash is included in the rent. Tenant is also responsible for snow and lawn care.
Cats may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. 1 dog under 20lbs may be considered on owner's approval with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and $50/month pet rent. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michael's virtual tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdnERJJL768&list=PLosJ7LOsnYCZbN-c8qp8uEqg-VApETsTE&index=2

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Amazingly open and bright duplex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 have any available units?
1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 have?
Some of 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 offers parking.
Does 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 have a pool?
No, 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
