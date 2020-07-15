1404 University Avenue Northeast - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Please contact the Michael the listing agent for a virtual tour or check out the YouTube link below.



This stone-clad 3 bed 1 bathroom XXL second floor duplex spans 1,344 sq feet and is in the heart of Northeast, right between the famous bars, art galleries and breweries of 13th Avenue.



This second floor duplex features a beautiful stone-clad wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, separate dining room, balcony off the kitchen and gorgeous antique light fixtures. You'll have a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Samsung Double Door fridge, farmhouse sink and floor-to-ceiling cabinets. This unit has own private washer dryer (not shared), a private balcony and yard space for grilling. 1 garage space AND 1 off-street parking spaces is INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT (save hundreds on parking fees). You can walk out your front door to 612 Brewery, Spyhouse Coffee, Sociable Ciderworks, Dangerous Man Brewing. You are also 1 block to both Mary Ellen's Bistro, Anchor Fish and Chips, Notheast Social, The Sheridan Room, Erte Fine Dining and 331 Club.



Lease Terms: $1,799 for a 24-month lease. $1,950 for a 12-month lease.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent.

Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Water and trash is included in the rent. Tenant is also responsible for snow and lawn care.

Cats may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. 1 dog under 20lbs may be considered on owner's approval with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and $50/month pet rent. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



If you're interested in this unit you can watch Michael's virtual tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdnERJJL768&list=PLosJ7LOsnYCZbN-c8qp8uEqg-VApETsTE&index=2



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

