140 Cedar Lake Road North

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking coffee bar

FOR SHOWING TIMES, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.COM - Owned and Managed by The Stepping Stone Group, this single family home is nestled in the perfect little spot between several amazing neighborhoods. There are beautiful parks nearby, like Theodore Wirth and Basset creek, both with great running and biking trails that will lead you all over Minneapolis, and the location is second to none. It is a few blocks away from Hwy 55 if you drive North, and Interstate 394 if you drive south, while a few extra minutes in the car will run you into both Downtown, Uptown, or East to Northeast Mpls. In addition, before you reach 394, Penn Ave will bring you to the amazing coffee shop adored by locals called Cuppa Java (best breakfast sandwiches and Chai Tea Lattes ever!), as well as the new restaurant Sparks known for its wood fire pizzas and other fresh, local food.



This single family home is HUGE and has beautiful, hardwood floors, with many large windows for tons of natural light to brighten every room. Every closet is massive so storage will never be a problem. If you a dog, they are going to be in love with the fully fenced in grassy yard!



There is a washer and dryer in the basement of the house so no need to go to a laundromat! Since this is a single family space, tenant is in charge of their own utilities.



All animals are allowed with a one-time fee of $350 per dog and $250 per cat. Parking is on-street parking, but this neighborhood is on the quieter side, so parking right outside the unit is never much of an issue!



There is not much that comes available in this part of Minneapolis, so let us know if you'd like to see the space asap!



(RLNE5139861)