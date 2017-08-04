1367 Willow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Come see one of the coolest and most unique lofts in all of Mpls in the Eitel Building two story penthouse unit, with huge private rooftop patio and spectacular Loring Park and western sky views! Features include two stories of amazing floor to ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, exposed concrete beams, beautiful modern kitchen and bathrooms, lofted master suite and more! Eitel building offers full services and amenities including professional management, front desk staff, fitness center.