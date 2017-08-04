All apartments in Minneapolis
1367 Willow Street

Location

1367 Willow Street, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Come see one of the coolest and most unique lofts in all of Mpls in the Eitel Building two story penthouse unit, with huge private rooftop patio and spectacular Loring Park and western sky views! Features include two stories of amazing floor to ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, exposed concrete beams, beautiful modern kitchen and bathrooms, lofted master suite and more! Eitel building offers full services and amenities including professional management, front desk staff, fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 Willow Street have any available units?
1367 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 Willow Street have?
Some of 1367 Willow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 1367 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1367 Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Willow Street does offer parking.
Does 1367 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 1367 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 1367 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 1367 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1367 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
