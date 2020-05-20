All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:46 AM

1329 Morgan Ave N

1329 North Morgan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1329 North Morgan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available November 1st, subsidy housing accepted. Maximum 4 occupants.

Nice two story home. Main floor has living room and dining room with hardwood floors. Kitchen has vinyl floor, refrigerator and stove were new last year.

Second floor has three good size bedrooms with hardwood floors, large full size bath with extra vanity.

Basement is large with tons of storage. Washer / dryer hookups. No garage.

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent or subsidy housing program. No evictions, no criminal, good rental history, no pets, no smoking.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Morgan Ave N have any available units?
1329 Morgan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Morgan Ave N have?
Some of 1329 Morgan Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Morgan Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Morgan Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Morgan Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Morgan Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1329 Morgan Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Morgan Ave N offers parking.
Does 1329 Morgan Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Morgan Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Morgan Ave N have a pool?
No, 1329 Morgan Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Morgan Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1329 Morgan Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Morgan Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Morgan Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

