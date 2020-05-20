1329 Morgan Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available November 1st, subsidy housing accepted. Maximum 4 occupants.



Nice two story home. Main floor has living room and dining room with hardwood floors. Kitchen has vinyl floor, refrigerator and stove were new last year.



Second floor has three good size bedrooms with hardwood floors, large full size bath with extra vanity.



Basement is large with tons of storage. Washer / dryer hookups. No garage.



Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent or subsidy housing program. No evictions, no criminal, good rental history, no pets, no smoking.



